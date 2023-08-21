Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.64.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

