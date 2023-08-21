Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,958 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $224.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.