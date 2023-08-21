Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $386,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

