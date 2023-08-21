Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $444,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

SJM opened at $142.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

