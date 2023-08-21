Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $599,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

