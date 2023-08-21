Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $241.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

