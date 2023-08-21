Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.