Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $375.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.10. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

