Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,189 shares of company stock worth $1,332,089. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.