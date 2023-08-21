Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

