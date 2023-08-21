Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 157,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

