Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,349 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

