Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $570,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,642,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $175.81 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

