Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ingredion by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 291,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.4 %

Ingredion stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058. Insiders own 1.56% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

