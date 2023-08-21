LPL Financial LLC Acquires 101,040 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,630,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $34,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

