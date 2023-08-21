LPL Financial LLC Acquires 19,060 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 269.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 133.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

MET opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

