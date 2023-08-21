LPL Financial LLC Acquires 305,846 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,477.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,824 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

