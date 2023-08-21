LPL Financial LLC Acquires 64,952 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.24) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

