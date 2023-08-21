LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 184.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 691.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after purchasing an additional 787,906 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.85, a P/E/G ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

