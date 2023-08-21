LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.60% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $41,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

