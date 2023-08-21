LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $168.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

