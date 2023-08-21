LPL Financial LLC Buys 41,038 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.