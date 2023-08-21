LPL Financial LLC Buys 760,945 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $35,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,882,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,581,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,220,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.