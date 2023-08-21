LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 249,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 165,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 164,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 544,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

