LPL Financial LLC Has $34.70 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

