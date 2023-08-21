LPL Financial LLC Has $35.44 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.92% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $35,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $634.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $72.54.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

