LPL Financial LLC Has $38.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

