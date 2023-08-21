LPL Financial LLC Has $43.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $285.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.63 and a 200-day moving average of $289.60. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

