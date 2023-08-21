LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $166.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.