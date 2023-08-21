LPL Financial LLC Purchases 257,911 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 215,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

