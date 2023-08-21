LPL Financial LLC Purchases 53,904 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $74.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

