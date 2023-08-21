LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

