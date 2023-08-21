LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 13.21% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS:OMFS opened at $36.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

