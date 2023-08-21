LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,830 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.