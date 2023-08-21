LPL Financial LLC Sells 39,253 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,253 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.17 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

