Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.698 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Magellan Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.69.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.