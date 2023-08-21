Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.