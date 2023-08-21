Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.