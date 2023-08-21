Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $214,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

