Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Seagen Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $192.74 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.50.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
