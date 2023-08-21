Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

