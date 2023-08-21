MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $76.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.