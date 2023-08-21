Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Mainz Biomed Trading Down 0.3 %

Mainz Biomed stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

