Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed Trading Down 0.3 %
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mainz Biomed
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.