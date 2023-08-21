MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. MediWound has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.72.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

