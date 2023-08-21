MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect MINISO Group to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

