Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Victorino Mercado Sells 33,189 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) Director Victorino Mercado sold 33,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $10,288.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,096 shares in the company, valued at $28,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Get Momentus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Momentus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Momentus by 1,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 707,219 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Momentus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,673 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.