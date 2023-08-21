Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

