Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $135.57 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

