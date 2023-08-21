Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

