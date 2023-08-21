Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $2,080,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $278.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average of $255.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

